Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stake Reduced by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.76. 72,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,890. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.87. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $283.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.