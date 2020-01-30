Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Down 21.4% in January

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE BHE traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. 207,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $37.36.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $9,775,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 53,111 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.