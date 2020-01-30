Berenberg Bank Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for Air France KLM (EPA:AF)

Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.85 ($10.29) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air France KLM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.18 ($13.00).

AF traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching €8.50 ($9.88). The company had a trading volume of 4,008,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.86. Air France KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

