Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Down 15.6% in January

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 778,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,491. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $36.98 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

