Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Down 15.6% in January

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.
Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 778,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,491. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $36.98 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
