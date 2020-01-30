Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 12.40 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

BOTB stock traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 445 ($5.85). The company had a trading volume of 23,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 365.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 307.01. Best of the Best has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 408 ($5.37).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Best of the Best in a report on Thursday.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

