BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in BG Staffing were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BG Staffing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in BG Staffing by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 40,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in BG Staffing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BG Staffing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BG Staffing by 19.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter.

BGSF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 1,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,700. BG Staffing Inc has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $79.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BGSF shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BG Staffing in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

