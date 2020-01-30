BidaskClub Downgrades G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Strong Sell

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 383.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

