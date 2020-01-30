BidaskClub Downgrades G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Strong Sell

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.43.
NASDAQ GTHX opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 383.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
