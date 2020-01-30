BidaskClub Upgrades Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. 5,873,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 742.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.