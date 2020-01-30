BidaskClub Upgrades NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to Strong-Buy

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NEO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. First Analysis downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.99. 32,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,301.80 and a beta of 1.06. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 51,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,176,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,751.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,401 shares of company stock worth $9,631,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 867.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.