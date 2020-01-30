BidaskClub Upgrades Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Hold

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. 113,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,149,503. The stock has a market cap of $230.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.93. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Novavax by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Novavax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

