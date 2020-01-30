Biglari (NYSE:BH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.32

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.32 and traded as high as $113.92. Biglari shares last traded at $112.83, with a volume of 336 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 420 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $551.85 per share, with a total value of $231,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,213 shares of company stock worth $2,654,667. Insiders own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Biglari by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biglari by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Biglari by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biglari by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

