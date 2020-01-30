BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Up 14.2%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares rose 14.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.21, approximately 10,126,990 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 4,201,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

BCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

The company has a market cap of $442.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Megan Sniecinski bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alane P. Barnes bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,988.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 228,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,692,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after buying an additional 648,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $9,340,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 331.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 1,691,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

