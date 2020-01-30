Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bitauto Holdings Limited is engaged in providing internet content and marketing services for automotive industry in China. Its bitauto.com and ucar.cn websites provide consumers new and used automobile pricing information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback. The Company operates in three segments- bitauto.com business, ucar.cn business and digital marketing solutions business. Bitauto.com business provides subscription services to new automobile dealers and advertising services to dealers and automakers on bitauto.com website. Bitauto’s ucar.cn business provides listing and advertising services to used automobile dealers on ucar.cn website. The Company’s digital marketing solutions business provides automakers with digital marketing solutions, including website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns and advertising agent services. Bitauto Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Bitauto alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bitauto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BITA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.02. 525,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,387. Bitauto has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Bitauto had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bitauto will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Bitauto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bitauto by 10,474.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bitauto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bitauto by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Bitauto by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bitauto (BITA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.