bitCNY Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001506 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $240.14 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.03100887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00194717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00123197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 42,847,000 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

