Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.50

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 8195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSM. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at $565,417.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. 23.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

