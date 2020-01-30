BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,423,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 339,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,197,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 304,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,609,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,950,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $534.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $513.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $401.82 and a one year high of $547.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

