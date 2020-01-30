BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.26

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.26 and traded as high as $15.55. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the period. 11.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

