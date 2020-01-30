BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.26

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.26 and traded as high as $15.55. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 700 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ)
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
