BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.45

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 16.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 659.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 75,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 65,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.