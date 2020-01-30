BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.45

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
