Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA) Trading 1.1% Higher

Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 190.50 ($2.51), 54,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 100,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.50 ($2.48).

The company has a market cap of $153.36 million and a PE ratio of 9.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 187.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.12.

Get Blackrock North American Income alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Blackrock North American Income’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock North American Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock North American Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.