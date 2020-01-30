Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.27.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 485,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,318. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The company had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,689,000 after buying an additional 6,842,170 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,037,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,715,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,452,000 after buying an additional 587,697 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,101,000 after buying an additional 426,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 973.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 424,380 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

