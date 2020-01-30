Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BPMC. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a price target (down from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Shares of BPMC traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,721. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.66) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $875,632.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,256 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $622,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,198.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,621,000 after acquiring an additional 710,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,537,000 after acquiring an additional 194,837 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 64,532 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

