BMO Capital Markets Raises Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $9.50

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Celestica stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 88,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,155. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. Celestica has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Celestica by 25,368.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth $120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth $148,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 24.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

