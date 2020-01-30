BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN (NASDAQ:BMLP) Stock Price Down 2.5%

BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN (NASDAQ:BMLP) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.39 and last traded at $43.39, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.