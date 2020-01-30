Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $401.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $353.00 price target (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $349.19.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.30. 6,014,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908,187. Boeing has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.66. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.