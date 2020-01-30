Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Lakeland Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Lakeland Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Lakeland Financial stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. 522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

