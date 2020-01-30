Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94), Fidelity Earnings reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of BXP opened at $143.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $143.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $2,561,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.38.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

