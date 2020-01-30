BP plc (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Update

BP plc (NYSE:BP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $37.17. 5,582,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,829,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BP will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

