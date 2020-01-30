Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target Increased to GBX 384 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 359 ($4.72) to GBX 384 ($5.05) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRW. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital increased their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 361.20 ($4.75).

Shares of BRW traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 362 ($4.76). The stock had a trading volume of 300,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,988. Brewin Dolphin has a 12 month low of GBX 284.19 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 364.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 330.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 3.48%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.96%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total transaction of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

