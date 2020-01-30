Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BDGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:BDGE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 41,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68. Bridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,753 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $228,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,792. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDGE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

