Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Brinker International has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brinker International to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

