Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,409 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,029 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,602,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,950,000 after buying an additional 1,520,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 400.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,537,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,677,000 after buying an additional 1,229,945 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

BMY traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.82. 844,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,964,606. The stock has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

