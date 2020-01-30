Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.73.

NYSE NBR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. 8,275,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,871,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $904.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 21.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after buying an additional 9,051,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,353 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,629,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 212,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $7,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

