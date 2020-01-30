Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In other news, CFO James M. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $18,059,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,564,000 after buying an additional 323,415 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $4,082,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $3,026,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 91.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 59,911 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.