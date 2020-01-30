Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Announce -$1.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report earnings per share of ($1.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($1.40). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.36) to ($3.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($3.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,733. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.09.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,154,000.00. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 152,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $7,479,659.57. Insiders have sold 325,585 shares of company stock worth $17,654,087 over the last three months. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

