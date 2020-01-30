Brokerages Expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.63 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIME. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,626,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,105,516.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,424,650 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

MIME opened at $50.35 on Friday. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.45, a PEG ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

