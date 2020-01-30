Brokerages Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.12. Verizon Communications posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $298,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.75. 9,880,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,766,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.20. The company has a market cap of $251.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

