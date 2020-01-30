Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) PT at $6.08

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 641,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,558. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

