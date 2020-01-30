Brokerages Set Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) PT at $12.00

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 114.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSBR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,521. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

