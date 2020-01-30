Brokerages Set Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) PT at GBX 603.50

Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 603.50 ($7.94).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGGT. Investec cut Meggitt to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Meggitt from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meggitt from GBX 736 ($9.68) to GBX 799 ($10.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target (up from GBX 494 ($6.50)) on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

LON:MGGT traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 678.40 ($8.92). The company had a trading volume of 1,147,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 669.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 626.77. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.67. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

