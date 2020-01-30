Brokerages Set Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target at $42.40

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on Natera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,026.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $3,769,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 280,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,396 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,860. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 199.2% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 74.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,562.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4,307.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,041,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,532 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $24,302,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. 464,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,971. Natera has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

