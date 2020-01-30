Brokerages Set NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Target Price at $4.10

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.
NCSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.
In other news, President Marty Stromquist purchased 12,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $27,456.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NCSM remained flat at $$1.72 during trading on Friday. 2,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,582. The stock has a market cap of $81.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.66. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.87.
NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 115.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
NCS Multistage Company Profile
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.
