Brokerages Set NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Target Price at $4.10

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

NCSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

In other news, President Marty Stromquist purchased 12,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $27,456.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM remained flat at $$1.72 during trading on Friday. 2,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,582. The stock has a market cap of $81.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.66. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.87.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 115.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.