Brokerages Set Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Target Price at $29.08

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $380.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

