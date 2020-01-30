Brokerages Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Price Target at $222.16

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

SYK traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.10. The stock had a trading volume of 86,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.44. Stryker has a twelve month low of $174.79 and a twelve month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

