Brokerages Set Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) PT at $154.31

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Argus lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,820,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.63. The stock has a market cap of $248.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

