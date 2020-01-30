Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.32.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.