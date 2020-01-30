Brokers Set Expectations for J & J Snack Foods Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. William Blair also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

JJSF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of JJSF traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.43. 1,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,835. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $148.43 and a 1 year high of $196.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.51 and its 200-day moving average is $185.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

