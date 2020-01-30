Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Short Interest Down 12.0% in January

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.90. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $27.58.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

