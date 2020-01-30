Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.16

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.16 and traded as low as $19.56. Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 889,370 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on BMN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03.

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

