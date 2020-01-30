BUZZCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 46.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $187,132.00 and $18.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,989 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

