BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.05

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.15. BWP Trust shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 690,711 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.00.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BWP Trust’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. BWP Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 1998, BWP Trust (BWP or the Trust) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (Bunnings).

